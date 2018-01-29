Redistricting unlikely to reduce West Virginia Northern Panhandle’s representation

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Proposed changes in how members are elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates may not affect the Northern Panhandle’s numbers at the state Capitol, after all.

The House last week passed legislation that would provide for the establishment of 100 delegate districts in the state, with each represented by a single delegate. Lines would be drawn based on population numbers of about 18,000 people for each district, based on a state population of about 1.8 million.

After the bill passed, some local delegates expressed concern the Northern Panhandle could lose a delegate as the result of redistricting. But a review of U.S. Census Bureau data indicates the area still has enough population to warrant the number of seats it holds today.

