Redistricting unlikely to reduce West Virginia Northern Panhandle’s representation
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Proposed changes in how members are elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates may not affect the Northern Panhandle’s numbers at the state Capitol, after all.
After the bill passed, some local delegates expressed concern the Northern Panhandle could lose a delegate as the result of redistricting. But a review of U.S. Census Bureau data indicates the area still has enough population to warrant the number of seats it holds today.
Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/01/redistricting-unlikely-to-reduce-west-virginia-northern-panhandles-representation/
See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register