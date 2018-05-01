Latest News:
Recovering addicts get job skills at market in southern West Virginia

By TRAVIS CRUM

Williamson Daily News

Chantz Ratliff, of Ragland, rings up grocery items for Heidi Harley, left, and Jennifer Harley, right, both of Akron, Ohio on Monday. The store, Bulldog Market and More in Delbarton, is being operated by the Mingo County Housing Authority. The goal is to provide jobs for recovering addicts.
(Williamson Daily News photo by Travis Crum)

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Housing Authority is now in the retail business.

Early last month, the organization purchased the former Glen Dale Hardware and Feed store in Delbarton and transformed it into a market.

The future of the store, now called Bulldog Market and More, is to provide recovering addicts a place to get jobs skills and training necessary to get back on their feet, said Belinda Harness, executive director.

