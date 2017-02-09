Reactions to State of the State mixed yet hopeful

By JIM WORKMAN

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a State of the State address unlike most others Wednesday night, Gov. Jim Justice laid out a plan he called “a real pathway” out of a budget shortage he described as a “24-carat dog mess” — yet also pointing to an “incredible opportunity” that West Virginia has.

His own description of his speech, “folksy,” seemed to resonate with observers.

“I think (Justice) definitely connected,” said Sen. John Unger, D-Berkeley. “I think his delivery style was very unique. He needed to deliver a message of hope to West Virginia, and I think he did that.”

Unger said a concept the state needs to pull together is something he agrees with wholeheartedly.

“We have to get partisanship out of the way and just be West Virginians,” Unger said. “Everyone is calling for that.

“It’s not going to be easy, but it’s doable,” Unger added. “If we do it, there are great opportunities ahead of us.”

West Virginia AFL-CIO President Josh Sword said it seemed Justice is “ready to get started on (his) goals right away.”

“Gov. Justice knows that the current dire budget situation calls for significant short-term sacrifices, but he hasn’t lost sight of his long-term goals of generating good-paying jobs, growing the middle class and making West Virginia a top destination for both businesses and young workers,” said Sword.

Despite predictions of large-scale layoffs and wage reductions, Justice presented a budget plan that retains most state employees and the services they provide, Sword added.

“Our public safety employees, highway workers and other public sector workers provide essential services to West Virginia taxpayers that need to be protected,” Sword said.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, was supportive of Justice’s proposal to raise revenue with a $20 per-person increase in DMV fees and a 10-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax.

“While (Justice’s speech) was long on cliches, I’m very supportive of going to the voters with the concept of a proposal to build additional infrastructure projects, and to have the voters’ input on raising taxes on DMV fees and gasoline taxes,” Carmichael said.

“In terms of general tax increases, I’m sort of disappointed there wasn’t more emphasis put on making government work more efficiently. I think there’s a better way to energize our economy. It’s to reform our tax structure — not to add taxes on our people.”

Carmichael called tax increase proposals a “turnabout” from Justice’s campaign and even post-election promises.

“I think he’ll have to explain that to the voters of West Virginia,” Carmichael said.

The laid-back style of the State of the State address was OK by him, Carmichael said.

“I really like Gov. Justice personally,” he said. “His heart is in the right place. But by saying he wasn’t going to raise taxes on the hard-working people of West Virginia, unfortunately, it was not adhered to.”

Christine Campbell, president of the West Virginia-American Federal of Teachers, expressed hope for her field following the governor’s remarks.

“We’re really excited about the comments made tonight,” she said. “Our teachers are leaving the state in droves, so it’s time that we did something to keep them in West Virginia. It’s time that we look at the grading system.”

Justice said he would like to throw the current A-F grading system for schools “in the trash can.”

“We are anxious to see where the potential pay raises will go,” Campbell added.

Justice called for a 2 percent pay raise for classroom teachers.

See more from The State Journal