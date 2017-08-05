Reactions mixed to Justice’s decision to switch parties
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Reaction to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice switching from being a Democrat to a Republican was mixed Friday.
Some Republicans welcomed him, while others remained skeptical and questioned the move. Democrats’ reactions ranged from disappointment to calling his action shameful.
Republican reaction
West Virginia Republican Chairman Conrad Lucas says he looks forward to Justice reflecting the conservative values of the Republican Party and platform.
“West Virginia has come a long way in our comeback story of rejecting nearly a century of liberal Democrat control,” Lucas said. “We welcome the chance to put our conservative values back in the Governor’s Mansion and fill the executive branch with those willing to cut government and tax burdens statewide.”
Lucas said over the past two years, Republicans have attempted to hold Justice accountable for various proposals and differences with the Republican Party.
“Jim Justice’s past differences with our party and our party’s platform came while he was a Democrat,” Lucas said. “We look forward to a new beginning as the governor now embraces the Republican Party. We hold members of our own party to an even higher standard. Like countless other West Virginians, Jim Justice came to the Republican Party on his own, and we welcome him.”
West Virginia House of Representatives Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, said he hopes for a better working relationship with Justice.
“I hope we are able to work together,” Armstead said. “Republican principles are smaller government, more efficient government, lower taxes. I hope he will embrace those principles.”
Armstead said he hopes Justice also has change in direction, noting that so far, the governor has failed to advance what he calls core conservative principles.
“He has advanced proposals that increase the role of government, that seek to solve problems not by removing the roadblocks and burdens of government but by making West Virginians more reliant and dependent on government. He has sought to increase taxes and grow the size of government. He proposed the greatest tax increase in our state’s history to fund the largest budget in our history. If Gov. Justice truly embraces the core conservative principles that the Republicans in the House have been fighting for, I stand ready to work with him to make those goals a reality,” Armstead said.
West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, was “thrilled” by the news, but Delegate Kelli Sobonya, R-Cabell, says she remains skeptical about Justice’s switch in parties.
“He has been very disparaging and derogatory toward the entire West Virginia Legislature, even his own party,” Sobonya said. “You can call yourself whatever you want, and he seems to flip from party to party more than once. Parties have platforms that let people know what we stand for and represent. I have served under four governors and have always been able to work with both parties.”
Sobonya says Justice must work to do what is best for all West Virginians.
“I hope he stops the childish name calling and grandstanding like he has done in the past,” she said. “I hope moving forward that Gov. Justice will work with everyone, regardless of party affiliation.”
The Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called Justice’s party switch “another blow to a Democratic Party, which has been ‘unable to find a positive, unifying message.'”
Democrat reaction
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Thursday he was disappointed by Justice’s decision and did not agree with it, but vowed to work with Justice nonetheless.
Manchin is up for re-election in 2018. With Justice’s move, he and state Treasurer John Perdue will be West Virginia’s only statewide elected Democrat.
West Virginia Democrat Party Chairwoman Belinda Biafore said she feels “duped.”
“During his campaign for governor, Jim Justice said he would never lie to the public; he said he would never be a politician, and he would definitely be a full-time governor. None of those promises were kept. Jim Justice took advantage of Democrats by taking our money and our votes. It’s a slap in the face to all of us who believed in what he was promising. I never thought I would see Jim Justice be anyone’s puppet. Shame on him.”
State Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, called Justice’s party switch “interesting.”
“Obviously I have no control over his decision,” Stollings said. “I truly hope our state somehow benefits.”
Roman Prezioso, D-Marion, the West Virginia Senate minority leader, questioned Justice’s timing.
“He ran as a Democrat and the Democratic Party supported him,” he said. “I think he should be true to the people. Whether he’s a Democrat or a Republican, he’s going to have to make the best decisions in the best interests of the people of the state.”
House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, said he believes Democrat lawmakers will take the move in stride.
“While it’s always nice to have a governor from your same political party, the fact has always been that the Democratic caucus’s support or opposition to policy is based on the merit of the proposal, not whether the legislation came from a Democratic or Republican governor,” he said.
Organized labor reaction
West Virginia AFL-CIO President Josh Sword, on behalf of the West Virginia AFL-CIO executive board, said the organization would take a wait-and-see approach to the switch, but called it “unnerving.”
“The West Virginia AFL-CIO has a rich history of supporting candidates for public office who stand for fair wages, good benefits and a safe workplace, regardless of party affiliation,” Sword said. “After last year’s gubernatorial primary, the WV AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education endorsed Jim Justice because he committed to support our position on issues that are important to West Virginia working families, not because of his party affiliation. … Given his vow to only pursue legislation that helps working families succeed, we are hopeful that he will use his position as the most powerful Republican state official to steer the Republican legislative leadership away from its current war on working families.”
