Randolph County school employees host ‘walk-ins’

By BROOKE BINNS

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — To promote solidarity among Randolph County Schools employees and educators across the state, several local schools hosted “walk-in” demonstrations Tuesday.

Ellen Shepherd, president of West Virginia Education Association for Randolph County, said many people supported the local efforts. “The idea behind a walk-in is for the school community — service personnel, teachers, parents and community members — to come together in a positive manner to spread our message,” Shepherd said.

