Ramps & Rail Festival to mark 10th anniversary

By TIM MacVEAN

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — The air in Elkins Town Square will be filled with the aroma of wild leeks Saturday afternoon.

The 10th annual Ramps & Rail Festival will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Elkins Depot Welcome Center and feature entertainment, activities and cuisine. This year’s event will showcase nearly 55 vendors preparing ramp-based food stuffs and selling ramp-based products and crafts.

