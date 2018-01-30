Raleigh County teachers share concerns, say they’re ready to take action
By WENDY HOLDREN
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Several Raleigh County teachers say unless lawmakers can meet their demands, they’re ready to take action.
Their main concerns are rising PEIA (Public Employee Insurance Agency) premiums, a proposed 1 percent pay raise which they say will not begin to cover PEIA premiums, an “invasive” Go365 health application and the proposed elimination of seniority.
Elsewhere in the state, including Wyoming County, school employees are considering a one-day walkout to protest the issues.
“When compared to the insignificant pay raise, mine and other teachers’ net take-home pay will drastically decrease,” Yost said.
Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/raleigh-county-teachers-share-concerns-say-they-re-ready-to/article_cdd50a25-48cd-5504-8b5c-f037c73f0822.html
See more from The Register-Herald