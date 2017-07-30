Latest News:
Editorial: Putting toll booths on I-70 a bad idea

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling:

Charging motorists tolls for using Interstate 70 through Ohio County, even if local drivers could be exempted, is a bad idea.

As we reported last weekend, some local legislators worry state officials may consider charging tolls, perhaps to help cover the cost of a major repair project on local I-70 bridges.

State Department of Transportation spokesman Brent Walker dismissed the idea, explaining he does not believe it would meet criteria under the law for tolls.

Good. But Delegate Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, told our reporter she was “not able to get a firm commitment” against such a plan from DOT officials.

Given ongoing challenges in funding maintenance and repairs on West Virginia highways, it is possible charging tolls on I-70 could sound appealing to state officials in the future.

They should reject it.

