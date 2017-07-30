Editorial: Putting toll booths on I-70 a bad idea
From The Intelligencer of Wheeling:
Charging motorists tolls for using Interstate 70 through Ohio County, even if local drivers could be exempted, is a bad idea.
State Department of Transportation spokesman Brent Walker dismissed the idea, explaining he does not believe it would meet criteria under the law for tolls.
Good. But Delegate Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, told our reporter she was “not able to get a firm commitment” against such a plan from DOT officials.
Given ongoing challenges in funding maintenance and repairs on West Virginia highways, it is possible charging tolls on I-70 could sound appealing to state officials in the future.
They should reject it.