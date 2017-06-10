Public, media invited to National Youth Science Camp opening lecture – June 15

Martha Wehrle Lecture kicks off NYSC 2017 with look at Volkswagen emissions fraud case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — National Youth Science Camp will open the 2017 event with the Martha Wehrle Lecture Series: The Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Fraud Case – At the Intersection of Science, Environmental Policy, Ethics and Law.

The lecture set for noon, Thursday, June 15, at Geary Auditorium at the University of Charleston. The lecture is open to the public and the press.

“The annual Martha Wehrle Lecture Series is the traditional start of NYSC and has s a reputation for attracting high-profile speakers, and this year is no different. Jon Boggs, Dan Carder, and Greg Thompson are the keynote speakers. Boggs is a partner of Bailey Glasser LLP. Along with WVU/CAFEE’s Director Dan Carder and Dr. Greg Thompson, they provided critical technical leadership on the Volkswagen Emissions lawsuit. They will be providing his unique in-depth perspective on the case with a look into science, ethics, and legal discoveries.

What: Martha Wehrle Kickoff to NYSC 2017

Where: Geary Auditorium at the University of Charleston

When: June 15th – 12:00 Noon

Who: Jon Boggs, Dan Carder, and Dr. Greg Thompson

Topic: The VW Diesel Emissions Fraud Case – At the Intersection of Science, Environmental Policy, Ethics and Law

Starting this week, the top students from across the United States and eight other nations travel to Pocahontas County, in the mountains of West Virginia, for the annual National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp).

Started in 1963 as part of the state’s Centennial, the National Youth Science Camp is celebrating 54 years of operation. The NYSC has supported nearly 6,000 students over the past 54 years, providing a rigorous STEAM enrichment program in the mountains of West Virginia. This program has been a well-established response to the documented need for improved STEAM education among promising young minds across the country. This year, top STEAM students from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago will also participate through support from the US State Department’s Bureau of Exchange and Cultural Affairs.

NYSCamp is run by the National Youth Science Foundation, whose mission is to inspire lifelong engagement and ethical leadership in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and related professions through its proven educational model for mentoring, challenging and motivating students. By building strong communities among students, teachers and professionals, NYSF programs complement, broaden and enhance the traditional school curriculum leading to careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and related professions.

