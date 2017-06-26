Prime Picking: Orr’s Farm Market offers family fun

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — What tastes better: farm picked or grocery store fruit?

Customers who come to Orr’s Farm Market daily to pick their own fruit may be the best arbiter to that question. It’s now prime picking season at Orr’s, which first began offering strawberries and then opened its sweet cherries orchard to the public three weeks ago.

Pick-your-own fruit season — which runs from May through August — is Orr’s busiest time of the year, according to a farm sales staff member.

“We’ll see almost 1,500 people on registers altogether through the day,” said Brady Cutwright, a sales associate for Orr’s. “And there’s more people that don’t go through the stores.”

A healthy chunk of Orr’s customer base is generated by the farm’s own Facebook page.

“Word gets spread pretty quick around here — the big thing is online,” said Frank Burner, also an Orr’s sales associate. “You can find out what the picking is like, what fruit is opening opening up, what cherries are good.”

Orr’s still manages to generate a sizable piece of business through more conventional technology — the telephone.

“We get a lot of phone calls from people asking what stuff is out here to pick,”Cutwright said. “I’ll take about eight phone calls before the day is even started.”

Cherry pickers were out in force at Orr’s on Sunday, slowly winding through orchard rows to fill plastic buckets with sweet cherries plucked from the tree.

“Sunday is the best — that’s when we get really busy,” Burner said. “They bring out the kids on the weekend. They can climb up and reach the cherries.”

The Orr’s farming roots started during the Great Depression when George S. Orr Jr. worked on his grandfather’s small fruit and berry farm west of Martinsburg on the east side of North Mountain.

After a stint in the Navy and a period in California , Orr returned to West Virginia to buy a 60-acre orchard in 1954. The orchard grew to 350 acres by 1979.

Orr passed away in 1989, leaving the farm to his wife Juanita, and three sons Mike, Mark and G.W. They created the corporation George S. Orr & Sons, Inc. By then the farm had grown to1,100 acres and was producing 500,000 bushels of fruit annually.

The family opened Orr’s Farm Market here in 1995. Over the years it diversified into specialty crops, a pick-your-own operation, and agritourism events and activities.

Sunday’s mix of low 80s temperatures, sunny skies and a gentle breeze proved to be ideal picking weather.

“It’s a great day for picking,” said Tammy Jones, assistant manager at Orr’s “It’s a daily event until we run out of cherries.”

The farm has just added red and black raspberries to the picking mix, and will soon offer blueberries and blackberries, Jones said.

The daily summer picking ritual draws a large number of families.

“It’s an event — they bring the whole family out and it’s a fun activity they can do together,” Jones said. “Plus, it gives you good, fresh fruit.”

The six member Canham family from Stephenson, Virginia, worked the cherry orchard rows Sunday.

Father Dan Canham served as a guide for his 8-year-old daughter Amiria, who stood on a four foot aluminum step ladder to pluck cherries.

Coming to the orchard is a frequent pastime for the Canham family.

“We come here during the berry season,” Canham said. “We pick cherries and blueberries and raspberries.”

After the summer fruit season is over, Orr’s will offer a pick your own pumpkin season in the fall.

“Right now, we run just two tractors during fruit picking season,” Burner said. “When pumpkin season comes, it’s three. I don’t think they ever stop.

During the winter months, Orr’s business turns to mail order shipping, primarily apples.

The Erie Bradley Bluegrass brand provided live music in a tent outside Orr’s retail store. The farm family provides free live music the last weekend each month.

