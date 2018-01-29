Potential teacher strike looms over West Virginia
By CHARLIE BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia teachers are weighing their options over a lack of pay hikes and health insurance issues, pressuring lawmakers to remedy a situation that could lead to a strike.
“We may be staring down the barrel of a teachers strike,” said Del. Ed Evans (D-McDowell County).
Evans blasted Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed 1 percent pay raise for teachers and other public service personnel this year, with additional 1-percent per year raises for the following four years.
Evans is also concerned about the PEIA (Public Employees Insurance Agency), with increasing costs in premiums and a program called Go365.
