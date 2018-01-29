Potential teacher strike looms over West Virginia

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia teachers are weighing their options over a lack of pay hikes and health insurance issues, pressuring lawmakers to remedy a situation that could lead to a strike.

“We may be staring down the barrel of a teachers strike,” said Del. Ed Evans (D-McDowell County).

Evans blasted Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed 1 percent pay raise for teachers and other public service personnel this year, with additional 1-percent per year raises for the following four years.

“I do not support the Governor’s proposal,” he said. “It’s not enough. I think it should be a minimum 5 percent across-the-board raise (for the next fiscal year) and go from there.”

Evans is also concerned about the PEIA (Public Employees Insurance Agency), with increasing costs in premiums and a program called Go365.

