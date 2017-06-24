Possible tornado reported on Cheat Lake

BY JIM BISSETT
The Dominion Post
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Heavy rains and high winds lashed the region June 23 — and the storm may have spawned a tornado that battered boats and a restaurant at Cheat Lake.
“All my years in Morgantown and I’ve never seen anything like that,” Bron Kayal said.
Kayal owns the Crab Shack Caribba, which is next to the Cheat Lake Marina.
Winds lifted a dock five feet in the air before slamming it back down, he said.
The winds slammed the building that houses his restaurant, too, springing doors and doing other structural damage.
“That was a tornado,” he said.