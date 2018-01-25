Poll: Majority of West Virginians oppose legislation banning Medicaid-funded abortions
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While 81 percent of West Virginians personally oppose abortion, two-thirds of state residents believe the Legislature should not pursue legislation to ban Medicaid-funded abortions, according to a Hart Research poll released Wednesday.
The poll of 600 likely West Virginia voters, selected to match the current political climate — 45 percent Republican, 33 percent Democratic, 22 percent independent — found that West Virginians consistently oppose legislative interference with the state Medicaid program, which provides health care for the poor, elderly and disabled.
The release of the poll, sponsored by a coalition of organizations forming the “Health Not Politics” campaign, comes on the eve of a House Health and Human Resources Committee meeting set for Thursday, whose agenda includes a bill to essentially prohibit Medicaid funding for abortions (HB 4012).
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/poll-majority-of-west-virginians-oppose-legislation-banning-medicaid-funded/article_4522ec12-4659-5a7b-8c4d-116a471b03ac.html
See more from Charleston Gazette-Mail