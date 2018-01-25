Poll: Majority of West Virginians oppose legislation banning Medicaid-funded abortions

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While 81 percent of West Virginians personally oppose abortion, two-thirds of state residents believe the Legislature should not pursue legislation to ban Medicaid-funded abortions, according to a Hart Research poll released Wednesday.

The poll of 600 likely West Virginia voters, selected to match the current political climate — 45 percent Republican, 33 percent Democratic, 22 percent independent — found that West Virginians consistently oppose legislative interference with the state Medicaid program, which provides health care for the poor, elderly and disabled.

“The voters of West Virginia do not want politicians imposing their personal beliefs on West Virginia women,” West Virginia Free Executive Director Margaret Chapman Pomponio said at a news conference where the poll results were released.

“Certainly, this will surprise some legislators, but the results of this poll show the West Virginians I know and we know as being compassionate people,” she said.

The release of the poll, sponsored by a coalition of organizations forming the “Health Not Politics” campaign, comes on the eve of a House Health and Human Resources Committee meeting set for Thursday, whose agenda includes a bill to essentially prohibit Medicaid funding for abortions (HB 4012).

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/poll-majority-of-west-virginians-oppose-legislation-banning-medicaid-funded/article_4522ec12-4659-5a7b-8c4d-116a471b03ac.html

See more from Charleston Gazette-Mail