Police, school system investigate after first grader brings unloaded handgun to school

Staff reports

The Exponent Telegram

STONEWOOD, W.Va. — Police and school officials are investigating how a first-grade student brought an unloaded handgun to Norwood Elementary Thursday morning.

The girl apparently brought the gun to show classmates, Harrison School Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin told The Exponent Telegram.

At no time were children in harm’s way, Manchin said.

Several children saw the girl show the gun to another student. Those students reported the gun to school officials.

The girl was taken to the principal’s office, and police were summoned, Manchin said.

The superintendent confirmed the child was sent home and that she and her parents will be meeting with him Friday.

Police and Child Protective Services visited the child’s home. Law enforcement, including the ATF, as well as Harrison School Safety and Discipline Coordinator Ken Winkie are investigating, Manchin said.

See more from The Exponent Telegram