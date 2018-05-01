Latest News:
By May 1, 2018 Read More →

Pilot project adds girls to some West Virginia Cub Scout packs

By DAVE LAVENDER

The Herald-Dispatch

This spring’s soft launch followed the Boy Scouts’ announcement in October that it would begin admitting girls into the Cub Scouts starting on Sept. 1, 2018, and would establish a new program next year for older girls based on the Boy Scout curriculum.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Dave Lavender)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Gary Thompson has been involved in Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts off and on since 1977, but if he is more excited now about Scouting than ever before, it is for good reason.

As of March 15, Thompson has been able to share scouting with his 6-year-old granddaughter, Aria Thompson – one of the five girls who have joined Pack 21 at Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church.

Pack 21, under the direction of Cubmaster Steve Mewaldt, and Pack 5, based out of Central United Methodist Church in West Huntington and under the direction of Cubmaster Nina Roberts, are the two local or Adena District Packs that have welcomed girls.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/features_entertainment/pilot-project-adds-girls-to-some-local-cub-scout-packs/article_7e3b0459-f9e3-55b8-8c46-8c37c2f1ebd0.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.