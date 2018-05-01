Pilot project adds girls to some West Virginia Cub Scout packs
By DAVE LAVENDER
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Gary Thompson has been involved in Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts off and on since 1977, but if he is more excited now about Scouting than ever before, it is for good reason.
As of March 15, Thompson has been able to share scouting with his 6-year-old granddaughter, Aria Thompson – one of the five girls who have joined Pack 21 at Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church.
Pack 21, under the direction of Cubmaster Steve Mewaldt, and Pack 5, based out of Central United Methodist Church in West Huntington and under the direction of Cubmaster Nina Roberts, are the two local or Adena District Packs that have welcomed girls.
