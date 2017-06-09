Pietro Fiorentini breaking ground today

Staff reports

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A new manufacturing facility, expected to bring an initial 45 jobs to the community, is set to break ground today.

Representatives of Italy-based Pietro Fiorentini, along with local government and development officials, are scheduled to gather in the Three Springs Business Park this morning, where plans for the company’s first U.S. manufacturing plant will officially be unveiled.

Pietro Fiorentini manufactures pressure regulators and valves, as well as pressure reducing and metering systems, for the natural gas industry. The company had been operating in a rental space in Wheeling since 2013, and also has a sales office and a distributorship in the U.S.

“The June 9 groundbreaking for Pietro Fiorentini USA’s new factory celebrates both a new beginning and the hard work of many people that made this day possible. It is the result of careful analysis, public-private collaboration, and our excellent West Virginia factory workers who contributed to our success in Wheeling. This new journey will see additional jobs and growth opportunities here in Weirton,” said Dave Watkins, President of Pietro Fiorentini US.

The new factory will be located on 26.4 acres within the Three Springs Business Park, and represents an investment of $5.5 million. It is scheduled to begin operation in the spring of 2018.

West Virginia Cabinet Secretary of Commerce H. Wood Thrasher, Watkins, the contractor, local business leaders, and other state, county, and city officials are expected to be on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m.

“The ceremony today, marking the start of Pietro Fiorentini’s project in the City of Weirton, is a tremendous testament to the positive business climate we’ve worked to create.” said Mayor Harold E. Miller “The collaboration between economic development partnerships has once again shown great results”

The project is expected to create up to 45 jobs when phase one is complete by spring 2018, and up to an additional 77 jobs in future phases.

“Brooke County is proud to partner with Fiorentini on its new facility and to add its name to the growing list of employers who have chosen to call West Virginia’s northern panhandle home,” said Brooke County Commission President Tim Ennis. “It has been a long-standing goal of Brooke and Hancock counties to grow our manufacturing base and Fiorentini’s decision to build in Weirton and Brooke County is a culmination of our efforts to create a community attractive to national and international companies.”

This is the second major announcement in 2017 of an international manufacturing company opening their first U.S. manufacturing facility in Weirton. Bidell Gas Compression, a Canadian firm, announced its acquisition of property in Weirton’s north end in March.

“Our local governments in the Northern Panhandle have built a robust manufacturing and logistics industry sector with world class infrastructure, attractive incentives from our federal, state and local partners, and favorable business climate,” said Patrick Ford, executive director of the Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle. “We are seeing more companies taking advantage of our location in our energy rich and collaborative business environment.”

