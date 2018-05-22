Pierpont CTC announces new degree in mining maintenance

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Pierpont Community & Technical College has a few new partners.

Starting in the fall semester, PCTC will offer an Associate’s of Applied Science and Technical Studies degree for mining maintenance.

The school has partnered with West Virginia Northern Community College and Murray Energy Corporation for these initiatives, molding its mining maintenance program alongside the two.

