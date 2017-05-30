Pickens High School sees two students graduate

By BROOKE BINNS

The Inter-Mountain

PICKENS, W.Va. — Two Pickens School students celebrated with friends and family this weekend in a commencement ceremony that highlighted their successes.

Commencement speaker Delegate Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, addressed Michael Casillas and Tyler McCartney – both members of Pickens School class of 2017 – offering words of advice and encouragement.

“You may not realize it now, but you are fortunate to have had the opportunity to attend school in Pickens, West Virginia,” Hamilton said. “Pickens School is a great example of students who receive a first class education in a small, rural community. The faculty, staff and parents here have showed a great commitment to fostering students who will help ensure a better future for West Virginia and our great nation.”

The speaker encouraged students to be thankful and to make a difference that they are capable of making.

Students received awards and scholarships during the ceremony including the Pickens High School Alumni Association Scholarship and Pickens American Legion Post #122 Award, and both graduates were recognized for their future plans following graduation.

“I’ve learned that when life knocks you down, you have to get back up and keep moving forward,” class speaker McCartney said. “I’ve learned that if I keep my mind on my goals, I can accomplish anything.”

McCartney spoke on life experiences that taught him these lessons, including the ups and downs that he went through as part of the school’s archery team.

See more from The Inter-Mountain