Photos from 2018 WVPA Legislative Lookahead

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The WVPA has emailed and posted a sample of photos from the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston.
Here is a large selection of photos that can be downloaded from this page.
- WVU’s vice president of Strategic Initiative, Rob Alsop, at left, and W.Va. Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, center, listen as Delegate Tim Armstead, speaker of the W.Va. House of Delegates, talks about the upcoming legislative session and the WV Forward study during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va, talks with the media during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. Sen. Capito was in Charleston to visit two business sites and stopped by the annual media event between stops. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- Moderator John Dahlia, NVWV business editor, standing, and, from left, Christine Campbell, president of the American Federation of Teachers; Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha; Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia; and Delegate Robert Thompson, D-Wayne; discuss possible legislation that would impact education in West Virginia during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- Delegate Bill Anderson, R-Wood, and Senator Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, discuss possible legislation on natural gas production during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- Greg Kozera, marketing director of Shale Crescent USA; Steve Hedrick, president and CEO of Mid-Atlantic Technology, Research and Innovation Center; Senator Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam; and Delegate Bill Anderson, R-Wood, take questions on possible legislation that could impact natural gas production during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- Charlie Burd, executive director of the Independent Oil and Natural Gas Association of W.Va., discusses possible legislation on natural gas production during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. Panelists Angie Rosser, executive director of the W.Va. Rivers Coalition, and Anne Blankenship, executive director of the W.Va. Oil and Natural Gas Association, listen to Burd’s comments. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- Angie Rosser, executive director of the W.Va. Rivers Coalition.
- Delegate Brent Boggs, D-Braxton, talks about possible tax legislation during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. From left, Delegate Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, and Senator Ed Gaunch, R-Kanawha, and Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, listen to Boggs’ comments. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- WVU’s vice president of Strategic Initiative, Rob Alsop, discusses the WV Forward plan during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- Delegate Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, Speaker of the W.Va. House of Delegates
- Delegate Brent Boggs, D-Braxton, talks about economic development and possible tax legislation during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- Anne Blankenship, executive director of the W.Va. Oil and Natural Gas Association, discusses possible legislation on natural gas production during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. Panelist Angie Rosser, executive director of the W.Va. Rivers Coalition, listens to Blankenship’s comments. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- Delegate Mick Bates, D-Ralieght, a, talks about possible tax legislation during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- Christine Campbell, president of the American Federation of Teachers, discusses possible legislation that would impact education in West Virginia during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- Senator Ed Gaunch, R-Kanawha, talks about possible tax legislation during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, talks about possible tax legislation during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, discusses possible legislation that would impact education in West Virginia during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- Delegate Robert Thompson, D-Wayne; discusses possible legislation that would impact education in West Virginia during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday, Jan. 5, in Charleston. West Virginia Press Association Photo
- Photos from the 2018 WVPA Legislative Lookahead