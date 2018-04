The Herald Dispatch

Lori Wolfe photographed the icy banks of the Ohio River at Huntington as temperatures dipped into the single digits this week. Gulls on mini ice floes would probably rather be at the beach.

See the photo gallery: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/multimedia/photos-icy-ohio-river/collection_3f049488-eff8-11e7-9b95-774300c31202.html#5

