Petco Foundation honors Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

Staff reports

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Petco Foundation’s “Celebration of Love” awards gala to honor organizations and people for their achievements in saving animals’ lives recently recognized the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association’s efforts.

Seven awards were given at the San Diego gala which hosted about 500 guests. Actress and animal-lover Jane Lynch served as the event emcee.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association was given Paul Jolly Compassion Award, presented by Central Garden and Pet.

“The association led a dramatic shift in saving animal lives,” reads a news release from The Petco Foundation. “In 2012, the lifesaving rate was at 35 percent, jumping to 63 percent in 2014 and eventually to 91 percent in 2014, staying greater than 81 percent ever since.”

Other awards included the Spay Neuter Award by Merrick Pet Care to the Los Angeles Coalition for Pets and Public Safety; the Helping Heroes Award presented by Natural Balance to Mission K9; the Love Amplified Award presented by Petco to NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations for Clear the Shelters, a pet adoption campaign started with two local news stations an expanded nationally; the Lifesaving Impact Award presented by Blue Buffalo was given to Atlanta’s Lifeline Animal Project; and the Founder’s Award was presented by Lucy Pet to Brian Devine.

“The Petco Foundation’s awards gala is an inspiring evening for all animal lovers,” Susanne Kogut, executive director of the Petco Foundation, said in a news release. “The organizations and individuals honored at this year’s event offered unique, eye-opening stories and testimonials of the dedicated hard work taking place across the country to create lifesaving communities for animals.”

The first-ever “Innovation Showdown” competition as part of the event pitted two animal welfare finalists against each other in presenting their ideas to save lives. The expert panel of judges included Daymond John, known for his role on the television show “Shark Tank,” and as founder and CEO of FUBU and cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy, who also is an author, entrepreneur and host of the television show “My Cat from Hell,” as well as Kogut.

The Petco Foundation has invested more than $185 million in lifesaving animal welfare work since 1999 with the belief that every animal deserves to live its best life. The foundation has more than 4,000 animal welfare partners.

