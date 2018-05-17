Pending West Virginia Legislature special session call notable for what it doesn’t contain
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is expected to issue a call for a special legislative session to coincide with upcoming interim meetings of the West Virginia Legislature, May 20-22, but according to lawmakers, the tentative agenda is most notable for what it doesn’t include.
Justice is not expected to introduce legislation to add an “integrity fee” to be paid to professional sports leagues under the recently enacted — and as of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Monday — now in-effect law legalizing sports betting at the state’s five casinos.
Also lacking is any measure to set up a financial services plan to make viable the state’s medical marijuana law, which goes into effect July 1, 2019.
