PEIA protests: In Berkeley County and across WV, teachers rally for support on pay, insurance

BY ADRANISHA STEPHENS

The Journal of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. –“Walk-ins” were held Friday at Spring Mills Primary, Martinsburg South Middle School and Eagle School Intermediate where teachers waved signs in peaceful protest, mirroring similar demonstrations around West Virginia.

Teachers across Berkeley County have united amid rising concerns about Public Employee Insurance Agency premiums, a proposed 1 percent pay raise by Gov. Jim Justice and the Go365 health initiative across West Virginia.

The state Senate approved the annual pay raises of 1 percent over a five-year period. The bill will now move to the House of Delegate amid continued debate.

PEIA director Ted Cheathamin December presented proposed changes in Charleston for a new 80-20 rule. Under the rule, the state contributes 80 percent while the member pays 20 percent of the cost for their 2018-19 health insurance benefits package. Last years plan was a 70/30 percent coverage.

