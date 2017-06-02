Remember this Peace Day Effort? 9,000 fallen soldiers etched into sand on Normandy Beach

EDITOR’s NOTE: In recognition of upcoming anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 1944, Glenville Democrat and Pathfinder Publisher Dave Corcoran shared this uncredited social media post. The following is an unconfirmed social media report the the sand etchings:

NORMANDY, France — In 2013, British artists Jamie Wardley and Andy Moss, accompanied by numerous volunteers, took to the beaches of Normandy with rakes and stencils in hand to etch 9,000 silhouettes into the sand, representing fallen soldiers.

The effort, titled ‘The Fallen 9000’ is a stark visual reminder of those who died during the D-Day beach landings at Arromanches on June 6, 1944 during WWII.

The original team consisted of 60 volunteers, but as word spread nearly 500 additional local residents arrived to help with the temporary installation that lasted only a few hours before being washed away by the tide.



