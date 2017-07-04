Parkersburg’s Memorial Bridge to close for two weeks

By EVAN BEVINS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Memorial Bridge will be closed for two weeks, and a construction crew plans to work around the clock to make sure it doesn’t last any longer than that, city officials said.

Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce announced the bridge will be closed from Monday, July 10, to Sunday, July 23, while about two-thirds of its surface is overlaid, cracks fixed, piers rehabilitated and other structural repairs made. The toll booths on the bridge will be replaced during that time.

Orders Construction is the primary contractor on the $1.15 million project, which has been planned with engineering consultant HNTB for about a year to keep the bridge at a fair rating, City Engineer Justin Smith said.

“It’s a pretty major project,” he said. “They’re going to work around the clock to get it open by the 23rd.”

The announcement advised people to use the Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge on Fifth Street or the Blennerhassett Bridge on U.S. 50. Smith said city officials coordinated with the state to make sure no work was going on with those bridges at the same time.

Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin said the department anticipates heavier traffic flows in the morning and evening downtown while the Memorial Bridge is closed, but there are no plans to change patrols at this time.

“We’re hoping for the best,” he said. “It shouldn’t be much hindrance for the traveling folks, but I would recommend they allow themselves a little extra traveling time,” especially in the morning.

