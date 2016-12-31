Parkersburg News and Sentinel readers select best of the Mid-Ohio Valley

Readers ranked local businesses and organizations in 130 categories of services and products. Among those are cars, real estate, medicine, finance, entertainment, food and construction.

The Readers Choice tab is in today’s newspaper.

Recipients of the 2016 Parkersburg News and Sentinel Readers Choice are:

* Accountant CPA/Tax Prep: Perry and Associates

* Adult Entertainment: Sugar’s Lounge

* Adult Technical Training: The Career Center – Adult Technical Training

* Antique Store: Peddler’s Junction

* Appliance Store: hhgregg

* Assisted Living/Nursing Facility: Cedar Grove

* Auctioneer: Madison Williams

* Auto Paint and Body Shop: Oesterle Auto Glass & Paint

* Auto Parts Store: AutoZone

* Auto Salesperson: Joe Kincheloe

* Automobile Service & Repair: Kincheloe Motors

* Bail Bonding: B&S Bonding

* Bait & Tackle: Angler’s Xstream

* Bakery: J.R.’s Donut Castle

* Bank: United Bank

* Banquet Facility: Grand Pointe Conference & Reception Center

* Barber Shop: Ray’s Barber Shop

* Beauty Salon: Jon Six Hair Company

* Best Service Restaurant: Jimmie Colombo’s Italian Restaurant

* Bow Shop: Boone’s Bow Shop

* Buffet: Golden Corral

* Campgrounds/Recreation/Parks: North Bend State Park

* Car Wash/Detailer: Main Street Car Wash

* Carpet Cleaning: Captain Steamer

* Catering: Chan’s All American Diner

* Cellular Phone Company: Verizon Wireless

* Check/Loan Services: United Bank

* Chicken: Chick-fil-A

* Child Care: YMCA

* Chinese Restaurant: China Kitchen

* Chiropractor: Hughes Family Chiropractic

* Clothing Store: Hornor and Harrison

* Coffee: Tim Hortons

* Coin Shop: Belpre Coin

* Consignment Shop: Once Upon A Child

* Contractor/Remodeler: Douglas Builders

* Convenience Store: Speedway

* Counseling: Westbrook Health Services

* Craft Store: Pat Catan’s

* Credit Union: WV Central Credit Union

* Dentist: Florence Dental Group/Dr. Douglas Florence

* Diner: Mary B’s Diner

* Dog Groomer: Peek-a-Boo Pet Styling Salon

* Donuts: J.R.’s Donut Castle

* Employer: Sports Clips/Amanda Donovan

* Employment/Staffing & Hiring: Mancan

* Entertainment: Regal Cinema (Grand Central Mall)

* Exercise Facility: Planet Fitness

* Eye Care Center: Vision Care Associates

* Farm Supply/Tractor Dealer: Tractor Supply

* Fast Food Restaurant: Wendy’s

* Fine Dining Restaurant: Blennerhassett Hotel

* Fish & Seafood Restaurant: Red Lobster

* Floor Coverings: Family Carpet

* Florist: Obermeyer’s Florist

* Food/Sports of TV: Buffalo Wild Wings

* Formal Wear/Wedding: Elizabeth Michaels Boutique

* Fresh Meat/Seafood/Produce: 19th Street Meat Market

* Fries: McDonald’s

* Furniture Store: Big Sandy Superstore

* Gambling: City Perk

* Garage Door Installation: Overhead Door

* Garden Center/Nursery: Scots Landscaping

* Gift Shop/Collectibles: Mulberry Lane Country Store

* Golf: Worthington Golf Club

* Grocery Supermarket: Foodland

* Guns/Gunsmith: Carl’s Pawn Shop

* Gymnastics/Cheerleading/Dance: Gymniks

* Hamburgers: North End Tavern & Brewery

* Hardware: Park’s Hardware

* Hearing Aid Center: Parrish Hearing Aid Center

* Heating & Air Conditioning: Grogg’s Heating and Cooling

* Higher Education: WVU-Parkersburg

* Home Health Care: Comfort Keepers

* Home Improvement/Building Supplies: Lowe’s Home Improvement

* Hospital: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

* Hot Dogs: Der Dog Haus

* Ice Cream/Yogurt/Shakes: Green Kiwi

* Independent Senior Living: Wyngate Senior Living

* Independent Used Car Dealer: Kincheloe Motors

* Insurance Agency: State Farm Insurance

* Insurance Agent: Jeff Thomas/State Farm

* Interior Decorator: Lora Quillen/Rhododendron

* Internet Provider: Suddenlink

* Investment Broker: Cam Stewart/United Brokerage Services

* Italian Restaurant: DaVinci’s Restaurant

* Jewelry Store: Buttermore Jewelers

* Kennel/Boarding: Winding Road Kennel

* Legal Advice: Conley Law Offices/Ginny Conley

* Lunch Restaurant: Panera Bread

* Mattress: Mattress Firm

* Medical Facility: Mid-Ohio Valley Medical Group

* Medical Practice/Doctor: Dr. Vickie Cox, DO/MOVMG

* Mexican Restaurant: Los Agaves Mexican Restaurant

* Mobile Home Manufacturer/Dealer: Clayton Homes

* Mortgage Company: United Bank

* Motel/Hotel: Blennerhassett Hotel

* Motorcycle/ATV Dealer: Lemon and Barrett’s

* Nail Salon: Pretty Nails

* Nutrition/Health Store: Mother Earth Foods

* OBGYN: Dr. Peter Filozof MD

* Orthodontist: Eckels Orthodontics

* Packaged Liquor and Wine: North End Market

* Party Supplies: Party City

* Pawn Shop/Flea Market: Carl’s Pawn Shop

* Pediatrician: Dr. Prakash M. Patel MD

* Pest Control: Lamp Pestproof

* Pharmacy/Medical Supply: Bond’s Pharmacy

* Photography: Michele Coleman

* Pizza: Smitty’s Pizza

* Place for an Oil Change/Lube: Kincheloe Motors

* Plumber: Heiss Plumbing

* Quilting/Sewing: Bolts & Quarters Quilt Shop

* Radio Station: Froggy 99

* Real Estate Agent: Valerie Young

* Real Estate Company: Berkshire Hathaway

* Replacement Windows/Installation: Bowser Construction

* Satellite or Cable Company: Suddenlink

* Screen Printing/T-Shirts: Shirt Factory & Sporting Goods

* Shoe Store: Renee’s Birkenstock

* Source of News: The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

* Spa: Natural Remedies Spa

* Sporting Goods: Dunham’s

* Steakhouse: Outback Steakhouse

* Sub Shop/Deli: Penn Station

* Tire Sales & Repair: Mahone Tire

* Veterinary: VCA Parkersburg (Dudley Avenue)

* Veterinary/Large Animal: Palmer Veterinary Services

* Window Manufacturing: Simonton Windows & Doors

* Winery: Unicorn Wine Guild.