Parkersburg-area educators applaud proposed West Virginia PEIA change

By MICHAEL ERB

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG — Local educators are applauding a planned change to a PEIA program, but teachers in some school systems are looking at a possible walkout to protest low pay and increasing costs.

Locally no actions have been announced. The Wood County American Federation of Teachers held an informational meeting last week in Parkersburg for teachers and staff. A similar meeting sponsored by the Wood County Education Association is planned for this week, and officials are expected to hold a public meeting in the near future.

Public employees throughout West Virginia are expressing concerns over a planned 1 percent pay increase, which coupled with increased PEIA public insurance premiums and changes to benefits, will be negated entirely or in some cases lead to a pay decrease.