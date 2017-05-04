Pallottine Missionary Sisters create new foundation, recognize grant awardees
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon has announced its grant awardees for the 2016 – 2017 grant cycle.
In its initial grant cycle, the foundation selected 13 organizations to help continue their dedicated work serving the healthcare needs of their communities in Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur, and Webster counties. The Foundation awarded $95,384.00 in this inaugural grant cycle.
The foundation congratulated the grant awardees:
“The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon sought partnerships with non-profit organizations with the potential to inspire healthier choices for the communities of Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur, and Webster counties,” stated Executive Director, Janell E. Ray. “We are excited to be partners with these outstanding organizations serving the health needs of the community”.
- Central West Virginia Center for Pregnancy Care
- Catholic Charities West Virginia
- Heathy Bodies Healthy Spirits
- Webster County Family Resource Network
- Try This West Virginia
- Randolph County Child Advocacy Center
- Marshall University Research Corporation
- Mountain CAP of WV Child Advocacy Center
- Upshur County Family Resource Network
- Committee for Aging for Randolph County
- Highland Community Builders
- Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council
- West Virginia VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster)The Pallottine Foundation provides grant funding for qualified 501(c)(3) organizations in Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties in West Virginia that serve healthcare and healthcare related needs of the community. Learn more about the Foundation. http://pallottinebuckhannon.org/
Media Contact: Janell E. Ray, Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon, WV P.O. Box 265, Buckhannon, WV 26201-0265; 713-560-7451; jeray@pallottinesac.org http://pallottinebuckhannon.org/