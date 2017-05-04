Pallottine Missionary Sisters create new foundation, recognize grant awardees

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon has announced its grant awardees for the 2016 – 2017 grant cycle.

In its initial grant cycle, the foundation selected 13 organizations to help continue their dedicated work serving the healthcare needs of their communities in Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur, and Webster counties. The Foundation awarded $95,384.00 in this inaugural grant cycle.