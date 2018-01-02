Opportunity Is knocking in downtown Wheeling and investors are answering

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Dean Connors said until 2016, he had no interest whatsoever in spending money on downtown Wheeling real estate — but within less than two years, he has spent about $500,000 to purchase and renovate three buildings for commercial use.

“Five years ago, you couldn’t have given me a building in downtown Wheeling. It was just stagnant. Nobody was doing anything,” Connors said. “Now, it’s a totally new ballgame.

“Downtown Wheeling is going to happen, big time,” he added. “Now is the time to get in.”

