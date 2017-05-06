Opinion: U.S. Sen. Capito’s weekly address

From the Office of Shelley Moore Capito:

Weekly Address to West Virginians – May 5, 2017:

This week the Senate passed a government funding bill that delivers many wins for West Virginia.

In addition to providing permanent health care for our miners, the bipartisan agreement includes essential funds for flood recovery, increases resources to help combat the opioid epidemic, provides more support for our troops and national security efforts, and focuses on rural development and economic opportunity.

On Wednesday, I continued my efforts to better connect West Virginia by introducing the Gigabit Opportunity Act or GO Act.

West Virginia ranks 48th in the nation for broadband availability, and it is time that we change that.

The GO Act offers creative solutions to expand broadband accessibility by targeting investments to areas with the greatest need, streamlining patchwork regulations and eliminating barriers to investment.

The economic benefits of broadband are clear and measures like my GO Act are exactly the types of solutions needed to help bridge the digital divide in West Virginia.

To learn more about this week in the Senate or to share your comments with me, please visit my website at www.capito.senate.gov

Thank you, and have a great week.