Opinion: Small Business Week – ‘Eat here or we both starve’

From The Charleston Gazette-Mail – Daily Mail Opinion Page:

This past week (April 30 through today) was designated as Small Business Week throughout the country. The week is intended to encourage people to shop at and give back to the small businesses in their community.

According to the official Small Business Week website, it “honors the innovators who take a risk on an idea, invest in their communities and create jobs. Their skills and creativity not only support their own families; they make our neighborhoods vibrant places to live and work and fuel our nation’s economic strength.”

Shopping and giving back to local small businesses is vital not only to the economy of the community, state and nation, but to the financial well-being of that business owner.

“When you shop at a local small business, your dollar means much more than it would at a major department store or chain restaurant,” opines the Times West Virginian of Fairmont.

“These small business owners are often people that you have grown up with in the community and ones who have decided to stay in their community in order to provide a service to the place they call home.”

One local restaurant in downtown Charleston, Genesis Cafe, has a sign out front that says it best: “Eat here or we both starve.”

Remember to shop local every chance you get — including buying copies of the local newspaper — for you and for a friend.

– See more at: http://www.wvgazettemail.com/daily-mail-editorials/20170505/short-takes-may-6-2017#sthash.NIIqjI01.dpuf