Olympic landscape material produced at West Virginia farm

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

RENICK, W.Va. — As the world’s attention turns toward the Winter Olympic Games that are about to begin in Pyeongchang, South Korea, a Greenbrier County farm is already working with a Chinese firm on plans connected with the games slated for Beijing four years down the line.

Sunshine Farm & Gardens, an internationally known 60-acre plant nursery, garden center and arboretum near Renick, recently concluded negotiations with Tam & Associates to provide landscape material for several locations in China.

The West Virginia-bred and grown plants will be used in the landscaping of several Olympic venues in the 2022 Winter Olympics, as well as for another commercial project in Liaoning Province. The plants will be shipped to China this winter and grown to maturity at several Chinese nurseries.

Beijing’s municipal government recently announced that preparing for the 2022 Winter Games is one of its top three priorities for this year, according to a Friday report from Xinhua, the official state news agency of the People’s Republic of China.

Work began on one of three planned Olympic villages surrounding Beijing late last year and, more recently, construction of two new competition sites and renovation of existing sports centers commenced, Xinhua reported.

