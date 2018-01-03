Older West Virginia residents at risk during extreme cold
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Older adults need to be careful as forecasters predict continued frigid temperatures and very cold wind chills across the Ohio Valley.
“Older adults are at increased risk for complications from conditions, including snow, ice, bitter cold and more. Factors like age-related changes and medication side effects can intensify the impact,” said Beverley Laubert, interim director of the Ohio Department of Aging. “Extremely cold temperatures equal severe weather, and we ask (everyone) to check on older loved ones, neighbors and friends during this and other severe weather.”
