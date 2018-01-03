Older West Virginia residents at risk during extreme cold

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Older adults need to be careful as forecasters predict continued frigid temperatures and very cold wind chills across the Ohio Valley.

Current temperatures are well below average for this time of year, with single-digit lows and negative wind-chill readings.

“Older adults are at increased risk for complications from conditions, including snow, ice, bitter cold and more. Factors like age-related changes and medication side effects can intensify the impact,” said Beverley Laubert, interim director of the Ohio Department of Aging. “Extremely cold temperatures equal severe weather, and we ask (everyone) to check on older loved ones, neighbors and friends during this and other severe weather.”

