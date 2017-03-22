Oil, gas jobs rally draws 1,000 to Charleston

Staff reports

The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Jobs and Energy Rally promoting jobs in the oil and natural gas industry drew the governor and legislative leaders Tuesday morning to the steps of the Capitol.

Oil and gas workers and advocates were at the rally attended by about 1,000 people who asked legislators to enact bills encouraging job creation and economic development.

“We hear the message you are relaying to us today,” said West Virginia House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha.

Also attending was Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson.

“This is an important issue not only for West Virginia but for the world,” Carmichael told cheering workers who filled the south steps of the Capitol.

Gov. Jim Justice said development of the resources are important to moving West Virginia forward.

“We need to develop this resource that God has given us in West Virginia to create thousands of jobs and do lots and lots of goodness,”Justice said. “I’m willing to stand right with you.”

The oil and natural gas industry has invested more than $10 billion in West Virginia since shale development began accelerating eight years ago. West Virginia is now considered the country’s No. 4 energy-producing state.

“I want to see all our communities thrive. I want to see the state thrive. And the oil and gas industry is an economic engine to help make this a reality,” said Sarah Smith, executive vice president of SLS Land & Energy Development in Gilmer County, one of several local business owners engaged with the industry who spoke at the rally.

Those business owners, manufacturing leaders, and industry advocates called on lawmakers to make energy jobs and increased natural gas development a priority during this legislative session and for years to come.

“Oil and gas policy is important, energy jobs are important and West Virginia’s future is important,” said Maribeth Anderson, president of the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association.

See more from The Weirton Daily Times