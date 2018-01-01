By TRAVIS CRUM

Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Williamson Memorial Hospital representatives are silent on a deal that would see the hospital sold to a New Jersey-based company.

The deadline to accept the deal expires today, but officials have not indicated whether the transaction will go forward.

In March, it was announced the hospital had been purchased by Collaborative Healthcare Solutions, a company based in Red Bank, New Jersey. The company also has offices in Staten Island, New York.

In a news release, the hospital said it expected the transition of its assets to the new company be completed by “the second quarter of this year,” meaning by the end of September.

However by year’s end, the deal has not been accepted and the transition has not begun.

Read the entire article: http://www.williamsondailynews.com/news/officials-quiet-on-sale-of-williamson-memorial-hospital/article_1c4628a9-cfae-5e43-a246-c1e533a7ea20.html

See more from The Williamson Daily News