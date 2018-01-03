Not quite ready: P&G pushes Eastern Panhandle opening back to end of February

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Procter & Gamble is moving the opening of its consumer home products manufacturing facility at Tabler Station in Berkeley County to the end of February, said a company spokesman Monday.

When first announced in 2015, the personal products plant was tentatively slated to open by December 2017. In September, officials said the date was moved to January. The plant will initially provide 300 jobs, then employ 400 more workers when completed by the end of 2019, officials said.

