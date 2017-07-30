Northern Panhandle roads remain closed due to flooding

From the Wheeling News-Register:

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger issued several statements regarding the flooding the occurred in Wheeling and Ohio and Marshall counties Friday night into Saturday.

“The City of Wheeling, Ohio County and the region experienced another substantial rainfall and weather event last evening. With more rain forecast, we are continuing to monitor conditions while organizing relief and clean up. Governor requested West Virginia is declared a State of Emergency at 0735 this morning with multiple counties affected.

“Although flooding affected parts of the Elm Grove area last evening, there are NO current road closures in the City of Wheeling. In Ohio County, Peters Run Road remains closed due to downed trees and power lines and no other roads are closed.

“Marshall County was impacted severely last evening and overnight and due to their continued relief efforts, have requested that we update the media on road closures and other impacts in their jurisdiction.

“Fish Creek is closed and under water; avoid downtown McMechen due to extreme flooding and clean up;

Boggs Run Road in Benwood is closed; Benwood is dealing with several vehicles in a creek and several businesses impacted by flood waters; W.Va. 2 is open.

“Watch for and report potential landslides and do not drive through standing water.”

In Wheeling and Ohio County there are no issue with drinking water or sewage lines at this time and those systems are very safe.

For those needing relief and assistance from property damage from last night’s weather event or the flooding from Sunday night, you can contact TEAM RUBICON at 1-800-451-1954. This organization has been in the Wheeling area since Monday and is working hard to provide relief.

For those that wish to volunteer and assist in cleanup and other relief efforts, you can text 304-312-4222. This will put you in touch with leadership of Community Lutheran Partners, a member of WV Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters or (VOAD).

Finally, during disasters, it is not uncommon for scammers to attempt to take advantage of those wishing to help Please report suspicious encounters. For those wishing to donate financial assistance to flood victims in the valley, you can contact the Community Foundation of the Ohio Valley by calling 304-242-3144 or preferably by making online donations at CFOV.org and labeling your donations “Flood.”