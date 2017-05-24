Northbound turnpike lanes reopen after daylong crash, HAZMAT closure

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Northbound lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike between North Beckley and Mahan reopened about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday following a daylong closure caused by a hazardous material spill from an overturned tractor-trailer.

The truck, transporting industrial-sized batteries, overturned in the northbound lanes near Mahan between 2 and 3 a.m. Tuesday, spilling battery acid onto the highway, officials said. The cause of the accident remains undetermined.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, according to officials.

Traffic at Beckley was rerouted northbound using Detour A which directs traffic off North Beckley to U.S. 19 to I-79 at Sutton, then south on 79 to Charleston. Some motorists took 19 to its junction with U.S. 60 West across the Midland Trail to Charleston.

HAZMAT crews began working to clean up the spill about 11:30 a.m., a spokeswoman for the State Police Turnpike division reported.

Prior to the reopening of the northbound lanes, traffic backups were reported on U.S. 19, although emergency dispatchers seemed unaware of any problems. Some known shortcuts from U.S. 19 to the interstate were blocked off, as well.

Reporter Jordan Nelson contributed to this report.