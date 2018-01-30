No pay raise for West Virginia DOT employees

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

DOT Secretary Tom Smith said Monday during a budget presentation to the House Finance Committee the agency is funding an organizational study that is currently ongoing to review best ways to recruit and retain employees, along with working to find a way to give a pay raise within its budget constraints.

