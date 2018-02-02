‘No Hate in my Holler:’ Protestors display signage for presidential motorcade

Mountain Messenger

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — On Wednesday, Jan. 31, protesters gathered near Greenbrier Valley Airport holding signs as the presidential motorcade passed through en route to The Greenbrier Resort.

The event was hosted and organized through the Greater Greenbrier Valley Indivisible and Women’s March. Signs stating “Keep Dreamers, Words Matter, Build Bridges, Not Walls,” and more could be seen by the traffic passing by on Route 60. Many signs voiced support for healthcare programs such as CHIP and Medicaid. President Trump and other GOP legislators are visiting White Sulphur Springs for the Republican Retreat, which is taking place at The Greenbrier.

