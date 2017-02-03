No easy answers for W.Va. Budget woes

2017 AP legislative Lookahead:

By Lexi Browning

For The West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers and economic researchers discussed the state’s revenue crisis and possible plans to balance the budget during Friday’s 2017 AP Legislative Lookahead.

A panel consisting of State Sen. Mike Hall, R-Kanawha, Delegate Eric Nelson, D-Kanawha; Ted Boettner, executive director of the West Virginia Center of Budget and Policy; and Brian Lego, economic forecaster at West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, discussed revenue and budget issues with more than 40 members of the state’s media at the AP’s annual preview for the state’s annual legislative session. Rob Byers, executive editor of The Charleston Gazette-Mail, moderated the discussion.

Boettner said the revenue lag in the Mountain State was a product of outdated job skills, unemployment, reliance on the mining sector and lack of investments. He described the soda tax as the “sweet spot” in which the tax brought in revenue and nudged residents to consider healthy alternatives before purchasing sugary beverages. A tobacco tax, he said, would also have dual functionality.

Del. Nelson said the two biggest line items in the state’s budget were education and healthcare. Nelson said he places an emphasis on privatizing certain services such as nursing homes.

Sen. Hall said he hopes to find opportunities to invest and create tax revenue within the exempted products that had not previously been considered for taxation. A telecommunications tax could funnel money back into the state, Hall said.

Both legislators agreed cutting the existing budget could prove harmful to vital state resources such as foster care and the Department of Health and Human Resources.

New measures, they argued, should be considered.

“My wife is a retired principal,” Hall said. “We look at this simply: Education comes down to the quality of an instructor in the classroom and their administrator. You can raise the level of skillset to do it, but we don’t pay enough. Compensation levels are low in West Virginia.”

Brian Lego, economic forecaster at the West Virginia Bureau of Business and Economic Research, said he hoped to have an opportunity to analyze the inner workings of government more closely, citing the “relatively fractured” infrastructure.

“What I’ve seen over past year is a degree of belt tightening and elimination of positions or phasing out, when it comes to the big picture, consider line items competing for funds,” Lego said. “They all have voices and some speak louder. These are things that should be taken into account.”

Boettner said plans that would slash of PROMISE scholarship and Pell grant funds pose new financial concerns: Students might struggle with student loan debt for years to come.

“I had little debt when I graduated,” Boettner said. “But when you see the PROMISE cover less and less, the (students) take on more debt, and they can’t buy a home. Pell grants have also gone down. We’re pushing more and more debt on our kids. … When we’re looking at budget cuts, we’ve made cut after cut after cut. In 2014, the $75 million gap rose to over $200 million and then we took money out of the rainy day fund. Every time we do this we kick those problems forward.”