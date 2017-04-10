No action yet on budget bill

By ANDREA LANNOM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has yet to take action on the budget passed by the West Virginia Legislature Saturday night.

Justice announced a possible budget deal with Senate leadership that would include an increase in the sales tax, commercial activities tax and a phase-out of the personal income tax.wever, members of the House said they didn’t know of the deal until the governor’s press conference Saturday night.

Both chambers passed the budget bill, which reflected negotiations made with the House, but did not pass the revenue measures Saturday night. The budget did not reflect negotiations made between Senate President Mitch Carmichael and the governor.

Carmichael said Saturday that leadership chose to take a more prudent approach to check the bills and fully inform colleagues in the House.

The Senate was scheduled to meet Sunday to confirm Justice’s appointees. However, the confirmation committee was canceled.

Justice previously announced the session was extended one day, ending Sunday. There is no word yet on an extension of the session.

