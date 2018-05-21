Nine bills introduced at West Virginia legislature special session Sunday
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
The West Virginia Legislature convened for a special session Sunday, introducing nine bills at the request of the governor.
Both the House and the Senate will meet again today to consider the bills, hear amendments and possibly suspend the rules and pass out legislation.
At the top of the ticket of the special session call is a bill to continue the Division of Culture and History as the Department of Arts, Culture and History.
