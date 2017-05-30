NIE auction, flea market set for June 3

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Over 100 vendors selling knickknacks of every sort will be set up Saturday, June 3, in the Marquee Cinemas parking lot for the 22nd annual Newspapers in Education Flea Market and Live Auction.

Carla Nelson, sales and marketing manager for Newspapers in Education, said several items will be up for bid during the live auction.

“There are so many good items available this year,” said Nelson. “We will have golf passes for local golf courses, overnight stays, cabin rentals, gift baskets, gift cards to restaurants, and a lot more.”

Nelson said grab bags will also available, donated by Dollar General.

The money raised during this year’s auction will go toward funding The Register-Herald’s Newspapers in Education program.

“The funds are used to supply classrooms in southern West Virginia with newspapers that teachers can use for class projects throughout the year,” said Nelson. “The money goes toward the next school year.”

Chase Barton, partner and general manager of King Cole Chevrolet in Oak Hill, has been the auctioneer for the NIE Flea Market and Live Auction for over 10 years.

“I’ve been doing the auction for so long,” said Barton. “It’s a great way to raise money for a great cause.”

Barton said the car dealership has donated vehicles for the auction in previous years, and this year will be doing the same.

The vehicle donated this year is a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, which Barton said will be up for grabs during the live auction.

“The car is in excellent condition, and only has 31,000 miles,” said Barton.

Ernie Horn, director of audience development, said the NIE program provides roughly 200,000 copies of the newspaper to schools every year.

“Having newspapers in schools is a great use of hands-on learning,” said Horn. “The newspapers are often used for projects, or teaching on current events.”

The flea market starts at 8 a.m., and the live auction will begin at 9 a.m.

Nelson said several spots are still available for participants to sell things at the flea market. If anyone is interested in a spot, contact Nelson at cnelson@register-herald.com or call 304-255-4498.

