Netflix documentary shows Huntington in different light

By JOSEPHINE MENDEZ

The Herald-Dispatch

While Rader and Freeman had viewed the documentary earlier that morning, this would be the first time Keller had watched the roughly 40-minute film.

“It is a challenge to condense the life’s work of these three women into 40 minutes but I hope that people get a sense of what it’s like to be in their shoes and get a better sense of the fight that they are fighting in Huntington and hopefully walk away with a more hopeful view of the ability for one person to make a change,” she said.

See more from The Herald-Dispatch