NCWV Media hiring editorial staffers
Copy Editor: “We need someone who’s a wordsmith, who can improve copy and also pitch in with design when needed. Experience with inDesign, Photoshop, Blox and social media training preferred.” Send resume, qualifications and clips to John G. Miller, Executive Editor, The Exponent Telegram via email: jmiller@theet.com
Multimedia Journalist – News: “We’re searching for a journalist who can dig into a hard-news story as well as bring community feature content to life for print and web-based publications. Will consider entry level reporter or veteran journalist who is comfortable with all forms of digital and social media. The key traits are people skills, writing ability, video/camera skills and motivation.” Email resume and clips to jmiller@theet.com
Multimedia Journalist – Sports: “We need a journalist with a sports background, who can provide more than just game coverage, bringing to life with words and video the games that people in NCWV play. Will consider entry level reporter or veteran journalist who is comfortable with all forms of digital and social media. The key traits are people skills, writing ability, video/camera skills and motivation.” Email resume and clips to jmiller@theet.com