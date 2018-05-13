NBC crew spends week in Madison covering troubling opioid epidemic

By PHIL PERRY

Coal Valley News

MADISON, W.Va. — An NBC Nightly News crew from New York and North Carolina spent time this month in Madison, primarily to cover the opioid epidemic while also capturing the pulse of the local community.

M.L. Flynn, an Emmy- and Gracie- award-winning journalist who has worked alongside Tom Brokaw in her career, began her week attending the Boone County drug court of Circuit Judge William Thompson. She attended college signing day at Scott High School, took in a Skyhawk baseball game and spoke to various leaders in the community like Boone County Ambulance Authority Director Bryan Justice.

Flynn and crew attended a Boone Opioid Network meeting at Scott High School on May 1 and conducted video interviews with recovering opioid addicts Mary Price, Rachel Waters, Ben Hapney and Tess Myers.

Read the entire article: http://www.loganbanner.com/cvn/cv_news/nbc-nightly-news-crew-spends-week-in-madison-covering-opioid/article_49b3768d-3098-5d64-841f-a6400ffbec90.html

See more from the Coal Valley News