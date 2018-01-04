Natural gas storage hub in Appalachia clears hurdle

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A hurdle has been cleared in the development of an underground natural gas liquids storage hub that industry representatives said could create thousands of jobs and encourage billions of dollars of development in Appalachia.

Appalachia Development Group LLC of Charleston on Wednesday announced it has been invited to submit a Part II application under the U.S. Department of Energy Title XVII Loan Guarantee Program to support the development of infrastructure for the Appalachia Storage and Trading Hub. The loan guarantee would be for $1.9 billion from the Department of Energy. The company in a statement said it recognizes it is the first of several steps in the process to secure a conditional commitment and final loan agreement.

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/business/2018/01/natural-gas-storage-hub-clears-hurdle/

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel