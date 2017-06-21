National Youth Science Camp updates from Pocahontas County

By Quinn Del Val

Public Information Coordinator

National Youth Science Foundation

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. — The top students in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and related professions from across the United States and eight other nations are in Pocahontas County this week for the annual National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp).

Public Information Coordinator Quinn Del Val is providing updates and photos as the busy camp schedule allows:

June 18th– The third full day at Camp Pocahontas saw delegates finish up their first directed study block. With their first major camp event behind them, delegates will begin preparing for their first overnight expedition, whether it is hiking, climbing, caving, or biking. Many here are looking forward to getting more in touch with nature.

“I’m excited about the scenery for sure, and I like exercise a lot,” said Jack Arnes, a delegate from Nebraska, “The quiet will be nice too; being out in nature gives you a long time to think.”

Additionally, Ultimate Frisbee teams have started to form and many delegates are excited to test their strength, speed, and skill in glorious competition. Ultimate Frisbee is the de facto camp sport, and a large number of the students have been practicing a variety of throws both for the competition and for their own enjoyment.

Lectures today were presented by Dr. Karla-Luise Herpoldt and Dr. Alyson Wilson. Dr. Herpoldt gave the delegates sage advice for their college and post college lives while discussing her own undergraduate and graduate experience as well as her innovative research in vaccines.

June 17th– Delegates entered their second day in West Virginia’s Camp Pocahontas. Directed studies delved deeper into their subject areas, and many students began hands-on experiments after being introduced to their areas of study yesterday.

A variety of seminars ranging from Latin dancing to logic problems and crayon melting helped delegates unwind or work their brain in creative and new ways.

“Acquiring different skills and knowledge gives the students access to new perspectives and the tools to analyze and understand them,” said Lenin Silva Gutierrez, the Logistics and Operations Assistant, “After exhaustive reflection, the student is capable of developing valuable perspective, reflection, and communication skills.”

In addition, delegates attended a lecture about how the human body reacts to the microgravity of the space station from Dr. Julie Robinson, the Chief Scientist of the International Space Station, as well as a lecture about innovative ways to heal spinal fractures using balloons from Dr. Sheila Stevens.

Many delegates took their late night snack to one of the lower fields, where they laughed and swapped stories as lights from the fireflies danced above them.

For more updates and pictures, check out 2017.nysc.org

This year, the top STEAM U.S. students are joined with students from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago are also participating through support from the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Exchange and Cultural Affairs.

Started in 1963 as part of the state’s Centennial, the National Youth Science Camp is celebrating 54 years of operation. The NYSC has supported nearly 6,000 students over the past 54 years, providing a rigorous STEAM enrichment program in the mountains of West Virginia. This program has been a well-established response to the documented need for improved STEAM education among promising young minds across the country.

NYSCamp is run by the National Youth Science Foundation, whose mission is to inspire lifelong engagement and ethical leadership in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and related professions through its proven educational model for mentoring, challenging and motivating students. By building strong communities among students, teachers and professionals, NYSF programs complement, broaden and enhance the traditional school curriculum leading to careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and related professions.

Media Contact: Quinn Del Val, Public Information Coordinator, National Youth Science Foundation 304-205-9724 pi@nysc.org or PO Box 3387 Charleston, West Virginia 25333