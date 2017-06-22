National Weather Service warns of possible flooding for W.Va.

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — With the one-year anniversary of a 1,000-year flood in areas of West Virginia approaching, Tropical Storm Cindy — now lashing the Gulf Coast — could bring more flooding our way. According to the National Weather Service, it may be time for the state to take cover, again.

NWS in Blacksburg, Va, which forecasts for Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers counties, warns West Virginia has the potential to receive a significant amount of rainfall due to Tropical Storm Cindy beginning Thursday night through Saturday morning.

“It is definitely going to be a wet situation for our particular region,” Blacksburg NWS meteorologist Jake Ruckman said. “We are looking at possibly 2 inches of water Thursday night.”

However, Ruckman said models show West Virginia will receive the majority of rainfall Friday night.

“It looks as if heavy rain will take place Thursday night,” Ruckman said. “This could lead to a potential front on Friday, and possibly bring in 2 to 4 more inches of rain.”

Ruckman said this will carry the potential for flooding, but as of Wednesday afternoon it was just a general forecast.

“It is possible we could receive even more rain than what we are expecting if more thunderstorms come through,” Ruckman said. “But we just aren’t for sure yet.”

Simone Lewis, Charleston NWS meteorologist said Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and Wyoming counties should be prepared for the same precipitation.

“Rounds of heavy rain will hit those counties beginning Thursday night to early Saturday morning,” Lewis said. “It will hit them the heaviest on Friday.”

Two to 4 inches of rain are expected to hit those counties.

Lewis said the system comes in quickly and goes out the same way. “Come Saturday we will experience much dryer weather, but this still has the potential to be a flooding situation.”

“Creeks and rivers may flood, so we’re encouraging people to stay away from those areas,” Lewis said.

The National Weather Service had not posted any flood watches or warnings as of Wednesday, but meteorologists said they will issue them when they have more certainty about the situation.

